Two Dacoits Injured, Nabbed After Cross-firing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Two dacoits injured, nabbed after cross-firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's arrested two dacoits in injured condition following an exchange of fire during a late-night operation in the jurisdiction of Golra Police Station on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the suspects, identified as Hamza and Jawad, had snatched a motorcycle and were attempting to flee when the police set up a checkpoint in response to a snatching call.

He said the suspects opened fire upon seeing the police, which was met with a prompt and brave response.

Both suspects were injured during the cross-firing and taken into custody.

He said a 30-bore pistol and the snatched motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

He said thanks to precautionary measures, all police personnel remained unharmed during the exchange.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the swift action and bravery of the police team and announced rewards in recognition of their efforts.

