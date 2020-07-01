UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Killed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two dacoits killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :-:Two unknown dacoits were killed by some unknown car riders during a robbery attempt here on Wednesday.

Police said that four unidentified dacoits looted some locals on Bhaagowal-Sabzpeer road,then halted a car and tried to loots its riders.

The car riders opened indiscriminate fire and killed two dacoits on the spot.However, all others accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy,registered case and started investigation.

