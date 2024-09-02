Two Dacoits Killed By Accomplices' Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Two under-custody accused of a dacoity case were killed in a police encounter,
in the precincts of Thikriwala police station early in the morning on Monday.
Police said that Thikriwala police was carrying back the accused Abdul Majeed
and Shamshad, residents of Chak No.204-RB after the recovery of case property
when their 6 accomplices riding on three motorcycles intercepted the police
van near Mullanpur Chowk and opened indiscriminate fire to get their accomplices
The police returned the fire in self-defence and during the encounter, Abdul Majeed
and Shamshad received serious bullet injuries by the firing of their accomplices.
The police shifted the injured accused to hospital where they succumbed to their
injuries.
Both the accused were involved in 31 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc and wanted
by police in killing of a police constable Abid few days ago.
The bodies were sent to the mortuary for postmortem.
A special police team has been constituted to arrest the fleeing outlaws.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has announced commendation certificates
and cash prizes for the police team.
