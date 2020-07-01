UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Killed By House Owner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:53 PM

Two dacoits killed by house owner

A house owner in area of Tarnol reportedly gunned down two dacoits who stormed at his residence with the intention to commit dacoity, police said on Wednesday

According to details, three persons barged in the house of Kashif at 01:30 am on July 1, in `Nogazi' area who along with his family was sleeping in the compound.

According to details, three persons barged in the house of Kashif at 01:30 am on July 1, in `Nogazi' area who along with his family was sleeping in the compound.

Kahsif woke up and saw the dacoits trying to open the lock. He opened fire on them with his pistol resulting instant death of two dacoits while one managed to escape after getting bullet injury.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

