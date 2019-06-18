UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Killed, Cop Injured In Separate Encounters In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

Two dacoits killed, Cop injured in separate encounters in Faisalabad

Two dacoits were killed while a police constable sustained bullet injuries in separate encounters in the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Two dacoits were killed while a police constable sustained bullet injuries in separate encounters in the city during past 24 hours.

Police said Tuesday that three bandits snatched a motorcycle from a citizen Zahoor Ahmad near Chak No405-GB.A mobile team of Saddar Tandlianwala police chased the outlaws and encircled them near Chak No 611-GB.The criminals took shelter in nearby crops and opened indiscriminate firing.The police retaliated in which a dacoit later identified as Naseer Ahmad (28) of Pakpattan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

In another incident,Sandal Bar police team stopped two suspects riding a motorcycle near chak no32-JB Jhugian but they started firing on police team.In the cross fire, a dacoit was killed whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.Meanwhile, police constable Arshad received injuries and was shifted to Allied hospital.

