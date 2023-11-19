Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed During Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Two dacoits killed during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Two dacoits in police custody were killed with the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter last night.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the Makhdoom Rasheed police was bringing two accused namely Sajid alias Sajju and Nadeem for recovery. Meanwhile, the armed outlaws opened fire on the police team to get their accomplices released from police custody near 18 Kassi Link Road.

In retaliation, the arrested dacoits were killed with the firing of their own accomplices while armed outlaws managed to escape.

Police have cordoned off the area for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

It's worth mentioning here that the killed dacoits have brutally murdered a tea hotel owner and injured two others over resistance during a dacoity bid at 18 Kassi last month.

The accused had also confessed to over 72 crimes including murder, dacoity robbery and others in various areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Punjab.

Makhdoom Rasheed police have registered the case and started legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Murder Fire Police Punjab Hotel Road Robbery Hyderabad Rahim Yar Khan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

18 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

19 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

20 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

21 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

21 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

24 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan