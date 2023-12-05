Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed During Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

In an encounter with a gang of car lifters, police killed two dacoits while one of the gang members managed to slip away from the scene, they were wanted in a score of heinous crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In an encounter with a gang of car lifters, police killed two dacoits while one of the gang members managed to slip away from the scene, they were wanted in a score of heinous crimes.

SSP Haider Raza told the media that the gang lifted a Corolla Car AHG 659 from the cattle den of Daur town; however, on instant information, the police started a chase. The police cordoned off the road near Jamsahib and signalled the car to stop. The car rider opened fire at the chasing police party and diverted the car to Katcha area.

The gang of dacoits on continued chase abandoned the car and attempted to hide in standing crops. During the firing between police and gang two dacoits were killed. They were identified as Hassan Shar resident of Jamsahib and Imran Shar of Khairpur while their accomplice remains unidentified. SSP Capt (retd) Haider Raza said that killed dacoits were wanted by police in several heinous crimes and many cases are registered against them.

Police recovered one Corolla car, one 125 motorcycle and two 9 mm pistols from their custody.

