Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan successfully conducted another operation against Kacha criminals, resulting in the elimination of two dacoits involved in the martyrdom of police officials.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson on Tuesday, the killed dacoits were identified as Nasir alias Meela Lathani and Tariq Jhkarani

Police said Nasir, known as Meela Lathani, was wanted in connection with the martyrdom of police constable Akbar Gopang. The operation was launched in the Chowk Shahbaz Pur area after intelligence indicated the presence of Kacha criminals.

Upon spotting the police, the dacoits opened fire. In exchange of fire, both were killed. Police team recovered heavy weaponry and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from them while other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. A large-scale search operation was currently underway in the area, police said.

The IGP Punjab appreciated DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police team for their successful operation against Kacha criminals. He emphasized that the mission was to transform the Kacha region into a secure area, affirming that targeted operations would continue.