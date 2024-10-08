Two Dacoits Killed During Police Operation In Kacha Area
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan successfully conducted another operation against Kacha criminals, resulting in the elimination of two dacoits involved in the martyrdom of police officials
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan successfully conducted another operation against Kacha criminals, resulting in the elimination of two dacoits involved in the martyrdom of police officials.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson on Tuesday, the killed dacoits were identified as Nasir alias Meela Lathani and Tariq Jhkarani
Police said Nasir, known as Meela Lathani, was wanted in connection with the martyrdom of police constable Akbar Gopang. The operation was launched in the Chowk Shahbaz Pur area after intelligence indicated the presence of Kacha criminals.
Upon spotting the police, the dacoits opened fire. In exchange of fire, both were killed. Police team recovered heavy weaponry and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from them while other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. A large-scale search operation was currently underway in the area, police said.
The IGP Punjab appreciated DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the police team for their successful operation against Kacha criminals. He emphasized that the mission was to transform the Kacha region into a secure area, affirming that targeted operations would continue.
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens
CCPO reviews police performance
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates r ..
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 2143
Pakistan making notable progress in economic, foreign affairs: Ashrafi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme18 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke18 minutes ago
-
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia2 minutes ago
-
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project2 minutes ago
-
Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted3 minutes ago
-
CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens3 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews police performance3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan reiterates resolve to eliminate ..3 minutes ago
-
IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals3 minutes ago
-
Dengue claims another life, cases mounts to 21433 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making notable progress in economic, foreign affairs: Ashrafi3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals1 hour ago