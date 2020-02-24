UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Killed In Cross Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Two dacoits killed in cross fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed while a Dolphin Force cop got injured during an exchange of fire on GT road.

According to a spokesman, a police party outside the Fauji Foundation Hospital at Soan stopped a motorbike for security checkup, on this the dacoits opened fired on police.

On exchange of fire two dacoits were shot dead while the injured identified as Abdul Ghafoor has been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) for medical treatment.

On information, a contingent of police, headed by SP Syed Ali and SHO PS Morgah Raja Aizaz Azim, rushed to the crime scene and begun investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Benazir Bhutto Exchange Road Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

26 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

56 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutor Claims to Have Eyewitness of Miss ..

25 seconds ago

CEO District Health Authority suspended for 90 day ..

27 seconds ago

Raja Basharat submits report about police misbehav ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.