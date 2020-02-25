Two dacoits killed in cross fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed while a Dolphin Force cop got injured during an exchange of fire on GT road.

According to a spokesman, a police party outside the Fauji Foundation Hospital at Soan stopped a motorbike for security checkup, on this the dacoits opened fired on police.

On exchange of fire two dacoits were shot dead while the injured identified as Abdul Ghafoor has been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) for medical treatment.

On information, a contingent of police, headed by SP Syed Ali and SHO PS Morgah Raja Aizaz Azim, rushed to the crime scene and begun investigation.