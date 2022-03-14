UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Killed In 'encounter'

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Two dacoits killed in 'encounter'

Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Satellite Police Station, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of Satellite Police Station, here on Monday.

According to a spokesman, the police were informed that five dacoits had barged into a house in Waqar Town and looted 82-tola gold and Rs 200,000 in cash.

A police team chased the alleged dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them near Chak No 40-NB.

The police retaliated the fire.

In exchange of fire, two fleeing dacoits were killed while three others fled the scene. The dead were identified as Muhammad Amir and Khizar Hayat. They were wanted by police in more than 50 cases of dacoity and burglary.

Police also recovered snatched gold, cash, a car and weapons. The police shifted the bodies to DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy and launched the search operation for the arrest of three other outlaws.

