Two dacoits killed in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Two dacoits were killed in an encounter in the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhafiz Squad were performing duty near Social Security hospital on Tuesday night when armed dacoits Ali Hassan,Rameez Arain and their other accomplices reached there and opened fire after seeing the police party.

The team retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots,two dacoits-- Ali Hassan and Rameez Arain killed on the spot, while other accomplices managed to escape.

Both accused were wanted by police in more than 40 cases of robbery,dacoity and motorcycle snatching etc,said police.

Police launched a search operation to arrest the other accused.