Two Dacoits Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two dacoits killed in encounter

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Two notorious inter-district dacoits were killed in an exchange of firing with police near Village 159/WB on the premises of Thengi police station on Monday.

According to police sources, three armed robbers looted a house, snatched a motorcycle and also killed a man over putting resistance in a dacoity bid in three separate incidents reported on the premises of Luddan police station on Sunday last.

The police while chasing the criminals, arrested two of them namely Rizwan and Qurban.

The police team was taking them to a place near Thengi for recovery when four unidentified armed motorcyclists attacked a police party near Village 159/WB to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The police also retaliated and the exchange of firing continued for more than 30 minutes.

The dacoits Rizwan and Qurban were killed with the firing of their own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The killed dacoits were wanted to police in Lahore, Okara, Bahawalnager and Vehari districts in various cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

