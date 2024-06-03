Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Two dacoits killed in encounter

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Two unknown dacoits were killed and a constable sustained injuries after an exchange of fire between police and dacoits in the limits of Thingi police station, district Vehari.

According to police sources, a police team tried to intercept two suspected motorcyclists but they managed to escape.

The police team chased the dacoits. Meanwhile, the dacoits opened fire at the police team. The police also retaliated. During the exchange of fire, two unknown dacoits were killed.

Similarly, one police constable named Farhan also sustained injuries. Police also seized stolen items from their possession. The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital.

