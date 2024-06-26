Two Dacoits Killed In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Sargodha Road police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Sargodha Road police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that dolphin force witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle and signaled them to stop near Mohallah Rehman Pura but the outlaws instead of stopping accelerated their two-wheeler and opened indiscriminate firing on the police.
The dolphin team also returned fire but the outlaws took shelter in a nearby house and once again opened fire on the police team from rooftop of the house.
However, during this encounter, both criminals received bullet injuries and died on the spot.
One of the outlaws was identified as Akhtar resident of Sammundri who was wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases whereas his accomplice is yet to be identified.
The police recovered illicit weapons, two bags of bullets and a motorcycle which was snatched from a citizen few days ago in the precinct of Raza Abad police and the accused changed its number plate for their criminal activities. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar
RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held40 seconds ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police44 seconds ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot51 seconds ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model6 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 56 minutes ago
-
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram1 hour ago
-
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punished: SC1 hour ago
-
Saiful Malook lake laps visitors into pipe-dreams with fairy world thoughts with serenity1 hour ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign1 hour ago
-
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to royalty1 hour ago