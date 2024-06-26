Two dacoits killed in encounter

Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that dolphin force witnessed two suspects riding on a motorcycle and signaled them to stop near Mohallah Rehman Pura but the outlaws instead of stopping accelerated their two-wheeler and opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

The dolphin team also returned fire but the outlaws took shelter in a nearby house and once again opened fire on the police team from rooftop of the house.

However, during this encounter, both criminals received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

One of the outlaws was identified as Akhtar resident of Sammundri who was wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases whereas his accomplice is yet to be identified.

The police recovered illicit weapons, two bags of bullets and a motorcycle which was snatched from a citizen few days ago in the precinct of Raza Abad police and the accused changed its number plate for their criminal activities. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.