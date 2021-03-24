Two dacoits killed in encounter in lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two dacoits were killed while three police officials, including SHO and a passerby, sustained injuries in an encounter at Chungi Main Bazaar, here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the robbers opened firing on policemen, in retaliation, the officials killed the accused on spot while SHO Sarwar Road Farooq Azam and two constables of Chowki Guldasht were also injured while 10-year-old passerby, Ahmad, received injuries who were shifted to the Services Hospital.

On information, the police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.

The bodies were sent to the dead house for autopsy.

After the incident, Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar reached the ServicesHospital and inquired about the health of the injured besides giving them cash and bouquets.