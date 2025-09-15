Two dacoits killed in encounter with CCD

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two robbers here on Monday were killed during encounter with Crime Control Department (CCD) under jurisdiction Fatehshah Police Station.

The police spokesman said two accomplices of the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased had been identified as Sardar alias Dacoit Sardara, and Shehbaz, he added.

The spokesman said the outlaws were required to the police in cases of dacoities and murders.

He said the bodies had been shifted to the hospital for legal formalities, adding the police launched search operation to arrest the fleeing robbers.

