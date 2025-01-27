Two dacoits killed in encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The police on Monday killed two robbers and arrested one of their accomplice during encounter in Nathay Khalsa area under jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police station.

The police spokesman said the dacoits were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

He said the killed robbers were identified as Numan and Ishfaq, adding they were involved in the murder of a private factory’s manager.

The police had started further investigations, he added.

