UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Police In Jhang

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:17 PM

Two dacoits killed in exchange of fire with police in Jhang

Police say ASI Mohammad Ramzan and constable Mohammad Ali also fell injured during fight with the dacoits in Mochi Wala police precinct.  

JHANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) At least two dacoits were killed after exchange of fire with police, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The police said that two policemen were also injured in fight against dacoits.

The incident took place in precinct of Mochi Wala police station when the police was taking two suspects of dacoity to a place to recover illegal weapons.

They were on their way when the dacoits opened fire on them. However, the dacoits who attacked police were killed, and in return, an ASI and a police constable were also injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station

Recent Stories

Rizwan in top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament ends Brexit saga with trade de ..

2 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to IGP on plea against arrest of ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Ratified EU-UK Trade Agreement

2 minutes ago

Increased fish stocks recorded in Abu Dhabi waters

22 minutes ago

Fawad congratulates Farrukh Habib on appointment a ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.