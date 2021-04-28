Two dacoits killed in exchange of fire with police in Jhang

(@fidahassanain)

Police say ASI Mohammad Ramzan and constable Mohammad Ali also fell injured during fight with the dacoits in Mochi Wala police precinct.

JHANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) At least two dacoits were killed after exchange of fire with police, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The police said that two policemen were also injured in fight against dacoits.

The incident took place in precinct of Mochi Wala police station when the police was taking two suspects of dacoity to a place to recover illegal weapons.

They were on their way when the dacoits opened fire on them. However, the dacoits who attacked police were killed, and in return, an ASI and a police constable were also injured.