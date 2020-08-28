UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Killed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed in a police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station on Friday evening.

Police spokesman said that three bandits snatched valuable items from citizens at gunpoint and ran away on a motorbike LEP-2498.

The police after receiving information on Rescue-15, chased the outlaws and directed them for surrender near Sadaqat Mills Limited, but the outlaws opened fire on police team.

As a result of firing, two dacoits received bullet injuries and died on the spot, whereas their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the motorcycle and illicit weapons into custody from the site.

Further investigation was underway.

