Two dacoits killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Two dacoits were killed while two others managed to escape after an alleged encounter in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that four bandits intercepted Zeeshan and Arshad resident of Chak No.7-JB near Bypass and looted cash, mobile phones at gunpoint.

When the victims raised alarm, the area people gathered on-the-spot while the robbers managed to escape from the scene along with booty.

The villagers reportedly chased them and an encounter occurred between them near Motorway Bridge.

During this encounter, two alleged dacoits received bullet injuries and died on the spot while their two accomplices managed to flee away from the scene.

Receiving information, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, SP Madina Town Muhammad Rizwan, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Ehsan, SHO Millat Town Abid Jatt, SHO Nishatabad Afzal Cheema and others were also reached at the spot.

The police took bodies into custody which were later on identified as Farooq son of Akbar Ali and Faisal son of Asghar residents of Chak No.6-JB. Both accused were wanted to the police in a number of cases of dacoity and robbery.

The police also recovered illicit weapons and other items from the spot while further investigation was under progress.