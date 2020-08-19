Two dacoits killed in firing encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Two alleged dacoits were killed in a firing encounter after their accomplices attacked a police party near Sujan Pur bridge in Seetal Mari police area early Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman said that two accused Khursheed Langra and Ghulam Abbas were being taken by a police team to some place for recovery of case property.

However, when they reached near Sujan Pur bridge, four accomplices of the accused, riding motorcycles, attacked the police party to get their accomplices freed from police custody.

Police also returned fire in self defence and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

The two accused who were in police custody were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

The accused escaped while taking advantage of darkness leaving a motorcycle behind.

Spokesman said that the125 cc motorcycle found from the site was used in a robbery in Jalalpur Pirwala.

SSP investigations Rabnawaz Tulla reached the site along with other officials and ordered to seal the area.

Different police teams were conducting raids for their arrest.

Spokesman said that deceased accused Khursheed Langra was involved in 30 cases of robbery, dacoity and murder while deceased Ghulam Abbas was involved in 25 cases.

Deceased dacoit Khursheed Langra had shot at and injured a man and his son few days ago in BZU police area. The father had died later.