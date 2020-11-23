Two dacoits killed in firing encounter

Two dacoits were killed in a firing encounter after their accomplices attacked a police party near Khanpur Qazian embankment in premises of City Shujabad police station Sunday late night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed in a firing encounter after their accomplices attacked a police party near Khanpur Qazian embankment in premises of City Shujabad police station Sunday late night.

Police spokesman said that two accused Shahzad Chana s/o Feroz resident of Shujabad and Irfan Miyo of Kehrorpaka district Lodhran were being taken by a police team to some place for recovery of case property.

However, when they reached near Khanpur Qazian embankment, six accomplices of the accused, riding motorcycles, attacked the police party to get their accomplices freed from police custody.

Police retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

The two accused who were in police custody were killed by the firing of their own accomplices. However, the attackers escaped the scene while taking advantage of darkness, police spokesman added.

The senior police officers reached the site and ordered to seal the area. Different police teams were conducting raids for the arrest of escaped criminals.

Police sources said that the deceased accused Shahzad Chana and Irfan Miyo were involved in various cases of robbery, dacoity and other offences.