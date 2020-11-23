UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Killed In Firing Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:42 PM

Two dacoits killed in firing encounter

Two dacoits were killed in a firing encounter after their accomplices attacked a police party near Khanpur Qazian embankment in premises of City Shujabad police station Sunday late night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed in a firing encounter after their accomplices attacked a police party near Khanpur Qazian embankment in premises of City Shujabad police station Sunday late night.

Police spokesman said that two accused Shahzad Chana s/o Feroz resident of Shujabad and Irfan Miyo of Kehrorpaka district Lodhran were being taken by a police team to some place for recovery of case property.

However, when they reached near Khanpur Qazian embankment, six accomplices of the accused, riding motorcycles, attacked the police party to get their accomplices freed from police custody.

Police retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

The two accused who were in police custody were killed by the firing of their own accomplices. However, the attackers escaped the scene while taking advantage of darkness, police spokesman added.

The senior police officers reached the site and ordered to seal the area. Different police teams were conducting raids for the arrest of escaped criminals.

Police sources said that the deceased accused Shahzad Chana and Irfan Miyo were involved in various cases of robbery, dacoity and other offences.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Lodhran Khanpur SITE Shujabad Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wales and Lion rugby legend Prosser dies

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets US Withdrawal From Open Skies Trea ..

3 minutes ago

Russian President Putin Not Planning Meeting on CO ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner warns kiln owners to adopt zigzag tec ..

4 minutes ago

US president-elect Biden to name longtime confidan ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Officially Congratulating Biden: We Nee ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.