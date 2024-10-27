Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police have eliminated two dacoits in an intelligence-based operation in Rahim Yar Khan.

The operation took place in Katcha Jamal Din Wali, where dacoits, involved in martyrdom of Constable Akbar Gopang in Bhong, were killed. In May 2023, the same dacoits had martyred Sindh Police's ASI Amanullah Abro by opening fire on him. Cases had been registered against the deceased in both districts, Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and Ghotki in Sindh. The dacoits were wanted for various crimes, including robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and the martyrdom of police personnel.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, information was received about the presence of the dacoits in the mango orchards of Katcha Jamal Din Wali, prompting a swift police response. Upon seeing the police, the dacoits initiated heavy firing, leading to a prompt counteraction by the police. When the exchange of fire ceased, two bodies were recovered.

The deceased were later identified as Badla Manglani and Qasim Chachar. Their bodies were transferred to a hospital for further legal proceedings.

The police also recovered heavy weaponry, including Kalashnikovs, ammunition, and a stolen motorcycle. A police search operation was also underway in the area.

The spokesperson added that the dacoits were likely planning a major crime in the region, but the timely police action thwarted their intentions. The operation involved In-charge CIA Bhong, Jibran Jerad, In-charge Chowki Jamal Din Wali, and other police teams, who used armoured vehicles during the operation.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the team for their outstanding performance in this action against Katcha criminals. He also instructed DPO Rahim Yar Khan to continue intelligence-based operations to further eliminate Katcha criminals.