Two dacoits killed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Two dacoits were killed and another sustained serious injuries in firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of firing with police on Bura Road in Mian Chanu.

According to police sources, after information of crime on 15, they rushed to Bura Road. When the team reached the site, the dacoits opened fire at them. The police team also retaliated.

Two dacoits were killed and their one accomplice sustained injuries while three others managed to escape. The dacoits died in firing by their own fleeing accomplices, said police sources. One of the dacoits was identified as Asif, son of Zahid, of Chak 138/14L Sahiwal. However, the identity of the other dacoit was not ascertained yet. Police constable Muhammad Ishfaq also sustained injuries.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the three fleeing dacoits. The deceased Asif dacoit was wanted in over 12 incidents of heinous crimes.