Two Dacoits Killed In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police here at Kahna on Saturday.

Police said that four dacoits riding on two motorcycles were looting the people in the area when patrolling team reached there.

On seeing police team, the dacoits opened fire on which the police also fire on them.

As a result, two dacoits killed on the spot while other two managed to escape from the scene.

The dead dacoits later identified as Waqas and Ghafoor.

Police teams were conducting raids for arrest of fleeing dacoits.

