Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter

Published April 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Two dacoits killed in police encounter

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Two dacoits were killed in an exchange of firing between police and dacoits on the Gudu link road in the Khambra area of Ghotki while their two accomplices managed to escape.

According to police sources, dacoits who were standing with robbery intentions on Guddu Kashmore link road in the limits of Khambra police station near Ubavro started firing on the police party, in result two dacoits were killed in an exchange of fire between police and dacoits while two other managed to escape from the scene.

Police also recovered weapons from the possession of dacoits identification of killed dacoits ascertained as Muhammad Umer Jagirani and Yasir Jagirani belong to the Kacha area of the district.

Bodies of dacoits were shifted to taluka hospital Ubavro.

