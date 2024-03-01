Two dacoits killed in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Two alleged robbers were killed in an intense exchange of fire with the police in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

According to a private news channel, the police claimed it was engaged in an encounter with the alleged dacoits.

Both the gunned-down robbers have been identified, it added, they also had a criminal record.

Their dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.