Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Two alleged robbers were killed in an intense exchange of fire with the police in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi.
According to a private news channel, the police claimed it was engaged in an encounter with the alleged dacoits.
Both the gunned-down robbers have been identified, it added, they also had a criminal record.
Their dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.
