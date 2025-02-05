Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Two inter-district alleged dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police at Sherabad in Danewal police precincts on Wednesday early hours.
According to police sources, a police team was on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious vehicle. The people riding the vehicle, instead of following the instructions, attempted to sped away their vehicle, and hid themselves in nearby field. The criminals also started firing at the police party when the police reached near them. The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for more than a half an hour.
After the exchange of fire, the police found two criminals dead who were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.
The dead criminals were identified as Ashraf and Saeed resident of Chishtian who were wanted to police in more than 17 cases of heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery and other offences.
The police shifted the bodies to the hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals who managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness and fields, police sources added.
The police team has recovered a car and illegal weapons from the site.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, lauded the police team and urged them to continue actions against criminals in order to make district crime free and to provide sense of security of masses.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant celebrates Chinese Spring Festival8 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters Syed Ali Raza inspects police fleet8 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses meningitis vaccine with DRAP chief8 minutes ago
-
Nation condoles Prince Karim Agha Khan's demise8 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Prince Karim Aga Khan8 minutes ago
-
Kashmir integral part of Pakistan: Ulema Council chairman8 minutes ago
-
PU gets Rs 5.5m grant for women boxing talent hunt18 minutes ago
-
PU organises workshop on research programme18 minutes ago
-
Future leadership training program concludes at IIUI18 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest two18 minutes ago
-
Mentally-retarded man hit to death18 minutes ago