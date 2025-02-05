Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Two dacoits killed in police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Two inter-district alleged dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police at Sherabad in Danewal police precincts on Wednesday early hours.

According to police sources, a police team was on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious vehicle. The people riding the vehicle, instead of following the instructions, attempted to sped away their vehicle, and hid themselves in nearby field. The criminals also started firing at the police party when the police reached near them. The police also retaliated in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for more than a half an hour.

After the exchange of fire, the police found two criminals dead who were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

The dead criminals were identified as Ashraf and Saeed resident of Chishtian who were wanted to police in more than 17 cases of heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery and other offences.

The police shifted the bodies to the hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the criminals who managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness and fields, police sources added.

The police team has recovered a car and illegal weapons from the site.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, lauded the police team and urged them to continue actions against criminals in order to make district crime free and to provide sense of security of masses.

APP/aaj

