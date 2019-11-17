Two dacoits killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Two alleged dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO D-Type Colony police station received complaints that eight dacoits looted cash and other valuables from a house and fled.

The police chased and encircled them near Khannuana and directed them to surrender.

However, the alleged dacoits opened fire at the police party and two of them were killed in crossfire. However, six dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered three motorcycles and two pistols from the spot while special teams had been formed to arrest the fleeing dacoits.