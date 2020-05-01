Two dacoits killed in police encounter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Two dacoits were killed while another managed to flee during police encounter in Alipur area here on Friday.

According to details, three dacoits had looted cash from a cattle broker namely Muhammad Munawar Bhatti on the Fatima Garden Fatehpur Road and injured him over putting resistance during dacoity bid.

After this incident police were tracing the dacoits and thus raided at their location. The armed dacoits opened fire on the police party. In retaliation, one dacoit Imran alias Saddam was killed with the firing of his own accomplices while Fiaz Danwar succumbed to injuries at hospital and one of them managed to flee from there.

The both dacoits were wanted to police in over 50 heinous crime cases.

The bodies of the dacoits were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur.

