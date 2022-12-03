UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter Identified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Two dacoits killed in police encounter identified

Two dacoits killed during encounter with Dolphin force were identified as record holders and wanted to the police in 21 cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Two dacoits killed during encounter with Dolphin force were identified as record holders and wanted to the police in 21 cases.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani in a statement here on Saturday said that two outlaws received serious bullet injuries during an encounter with Dolphin force near Hajji Abad on Sheikhupura Road on Friday night. One of these criminals identified as Sohail Akram son of Muhammad Akram resident of Jaranwala and he was wanted in 19 cases out of which 15 cases were registered against him in Sheikhpura district, 3 in Lahore district and one in Nankana district.

Similarly, the other bandit was identified as Bilal Hussain son of Muhammad Akram resident of Sangla Hill district Nankana and he was wanted to the police in 2 cases registered against him in Gujranwala district.

These outlaws had looted cash from a citizen Irfan at gunpoint on Millat Road when Jawans of Dolphin force approached them and directed for surrender but the criminals opened discriminate firing on the police.

In return of fire, both accused received bullet injuries and died on the spot, he added.

The CPO also appreciated the performance of the police and awarded commendation certificates to Dolphin Jawans.

