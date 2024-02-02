Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Two dacoits killed in police encounter in Karachi

Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in Singer Chowrangi Korangi Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in Singer Chowrangi Korangi Karachi on Friday.

According to the private news channel, dacoits arrived at Singer Chowrangi following the event, where police personnel severely injured the robbers who attempted to flee during the exchange of fire.

The rescue team reached the spot and took the injured dacoits to the hospital when they died on the way.

According to the police, weapons, mobile phones and motorcycles were recovered from the robbers.

