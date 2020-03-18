Two dacoits killed in police shoot out in Sargodha

Two dacoits killed and another injured in police encounter in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :

Police sources on Wednesday said that 3 dacoits were looting the people near 143 NB; on the information, as police arrived the dacoits started firing so in cross firing two dacoits died while their third accomplice injured but succeeded to flee.

Police have taken in custody the dead bodies of dacoits and started legal investigation.