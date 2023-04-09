Close
Two Dacoits Killed In Separate Encounters With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were shot killed during an exchange of fire with police teams in separate incidents, reported in the district on Sunday.

According to police sources, receiving information through police emergency helpline 15 about a motorcycle robbery by three armed outlaws near Village 557/EB, Machiwaal, police set up a picket near Village 4/WB.

The criminals started firing on the police team when police stopped them at the picket. The police also retaliated in which one outlaw was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene.

The injured outlaw succumbed to injuries when he was being taken to hospital, however, the body was identified as Ali Sher Dhudi s/o Shakeel Dhudi resident of Village 19/WB.

He was wanted to police in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes, police sources added.

In another incident, Danewal police arrested a notorious criminal Nafees resident of Faisalabad who was involved in a dacoity case at GOR Chowk. The police was taking him to a place for recovery when three unidentified armed outlaws started firing on the police party to get their fellow released.

During the exchange of fire, the arrested criminal was killed by the firing of his fellows while the attackers managed to escape from the scene.

The criminal was wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, murder, attempt to murder and other crimes.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

