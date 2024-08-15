Two 'dacoits' Killed In Shootout
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Two alleged dacoits were killed in a shootout with Balochni police on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Atif alias Atti and Shoaib alias Shabi. Atif was wanted in 28 cases while Shoaib in 14. They had become a symbol of terror in the area.
According to police sources, four suspected persons were riding two motorcycles when a police team signaled them to stop near Maal Chak Takia Wala saim nullah, but they opened fire on a police party. In retaliation, two dacoits fled the scene while two others were killed by the firing of their accomplices, police claimed.
Police have collected forensic evidence from the site and started an investigation.
