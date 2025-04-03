Two Dacoits Killed In Shootout With Police In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A shootout between police and a group of notorious outlaws resulted in the deaths of two wanted criminals in the Kannri bridge hills, within the limits of Attock Saddar police station.
According to Police spokesman, the team of Hazro police raided a deserted house, where five notorious outlaws Zargham, Asim, Hammad, Uzair and Izzat Khan were hiding, wanted in various heinous crimes.
As the police approached, the outlaws opened fire prompting the police to call for reinforcements from Attock Saddar.
The ensuing shootout resulted in the deaths of Hammad Shoukat and Izzat Khan, who were found injured with bullet wounds.
The police spokesman stated that the two deceased outlaws revealed that they were injured by their own accomplices, Zargham, Asim and Uzair, who fled the scene taking advantage of the crossfire.
A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the escaped outlaws.
