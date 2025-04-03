Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed In Shootout With Police In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Two dacoits killed in shootout with police in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A shootout between police and a group of notorious outlaws resulted in the deaths of two wanted criminals in the Kannri bridge hills, within the limits of Attock Saddar police station.

According to Police spokesman, the team of Hazro police raided a deserted house, where five notorious outlaws Zargham, Asim, Hammad, Uzair and Izzat Khan were hiding, wanted in various heinous crimes.

As the police approached, the outlaws opened fire prompting the police to call for reinforcements from Attock Saddar.

The ensuing shootout resulted in the deaths of Hammad Shoukat and Izzat Khan, who were found injured with bullet wounds.

The police spokesman stated that the two deceased outlaws revealed that they were injured by their own accomplices, Zargham, Asim and Uzair, who fled the scene taking advantage of the crossfire.

A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the escaped outlaws.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

6 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

6 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

6 hours ago
 National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operati ..

National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025

7 hours ago
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation ..

MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..

7 hours ago
 PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of i ..

PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards

7 hours ago
 Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing ..

Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..

8 hours ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzs ..

UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

8 hours ago
 Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Du ..

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan