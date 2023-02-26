UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Killed, Man Injured During Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Two alleged dacoits were killed due to the firing of their own accomplices while a man was injured in a robbery incident near Chak 47 in the limits of Sadar police station the other day.

According to police sources, Naeem and Ghulam Sarwar were returning home on a tractor-trolley when four armed outlaws opened fire in an attempt to intercept them.

As a result, Ghulam Sarwar, who was driving the vehicle, sustained bullet injuries to his leg, while two of the assailants died due to the firing of their own accomplices.

The dead were identified as Waris alias Warsi Sunara and Noor Asif, a resident of 26/14 L.

Upon receiving the information, a heavy police contingent reached the spot, however, the remaining two suspects managed to flee.

According to DPO Rana Umar Farooq, the police had registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Police Station Vehicle Died Robbery Man

More Stories From Pakistan

