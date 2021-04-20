UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Killed, Three Fled After Encounters In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Two dacoits killed, three fled after encounters in faisalabad

Two dacoits were killed while three others fled after police encounters at two sites on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Two dacoits were killed while three others fled after police encounters at two sites on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said two bandits snatched cash and mobile phones from citizens near Sandal College on Faisal Bajwa Road and escaped. On information, policemen chased the outlaws and opened firing on them.

In retaliation, the police killed robber Zaheer Ahmad received serious injures and died on way to hospital while his accomplice fled.

Meanwhile, policemen ordered for surrendering three accused near Chak No110-JB on Link Road but they opened firing on them. During an encounter, Kashif died on the spot whereas his twoaccomplices fled. The police took the body and weapons with a motorcycle into custodyand started a search for other accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

