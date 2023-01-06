Two dacoits killed, two escaped in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Two dacoits were killed, while their two accomplices managed to escape during a police encounter in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station here on late Thursday night. Police said on Friday that patrolling squad signaled four suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak No.615-GB but the accused accelerated their bikes.The police chased them and directed to surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing on the police team. The team retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, two outlaws received serious bullet injuries and breathed their last on the way to hospital.

The accused were identified as Shahid Iqbal and Ehsan who were wanted by the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases of heinous nature. The police recovered two motorcycles,a rifle (44-bore),pistol (30-bore), mobile phones and other items from their possession.A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, he added.