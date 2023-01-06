UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Killed, Two Escaped In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Two dacoits killed, two escaped in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Two dacoits were killed, while their two accomplices managed to escape during a police encounter in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station here on late Thursday night.   Police said on Friday that patrolling squad signaled four suspects riding on motorcycles near Chak No.615-GB but the accused accelerated their bikes.The police chased them and directed to surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.   The team retaliated and during the exchange of gunshots, two outlaws received serious bullet injuries and breathed their last on the way to hospital.

The accused were identified as Shahid Iqbal and Ehsan who were wanted by the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases of heinous nature.  The police recovered two motorcycles,a rifle (44-bore),pistol (30-bore), mobile phones and other items from their possession.A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Exchange Police Station Mobile Robbery Tandlianwala Saddar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

2 hours ago
 ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

11 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

11 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.