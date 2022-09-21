UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Killed,one Arrested In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Two dacoits were killed,while one was arrested in police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that four bandits were on their looting spree near Chak 126 Nikokara.The team reached the spot on victim's information.

The police directed the outlaws to surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing.The police retaliated and during the encounter, 3 criminals received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas their fourth accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police immediately shifted the injured to hospital where two were pronounced dead whereas condition of third was stated critical.

The outlaws were identified as Asad alias Nazim and Imtiaz alias Nawaz who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police said a 'Jawan' of dolphin force-- Asif also sustained injuries in the encounter.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police Jawans and announced commendation certificates for them.

