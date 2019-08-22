Two Dacoits Of "Dakaiti Qaumi Movement" Held By Karachi Police

Karachi police have arrested two dacoits of " Dakaiti Qaumi Movement (DQM) from Aziz Abad and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.Karachi police have carried out a search operation in Aziz Abad and held two dacoits identified as Arsalan and Farhan of DQM

According to police officials, this dacoit gang is consisted of 8 to 10 dacoits and in every incident 4 to 5 dacoits participate.Suspects have made a WhatsApp group on the name of DQM .Suspects have conducted more than 100 robbery incidents in Aziz Abad, Nazim Abad, New Karachi, Meetha Dar, Khar Adur, Garden and Brigadier.Arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the suspects.