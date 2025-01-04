Open Menu

Two Dacoits Rearrested After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Two dacoits rearrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Saddar Sammundri police rearrested two dacoits after an encounter with their accomplices near Darbar Mor.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police was carrying two arrested dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb of Chak No.439-GB and Shan Ali of Sheikhupura, to recover case property late night as they both were wanted to police in more than three dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

In the way, four assailants intercepted the police van near Darbar Mor and got both accused released from police custody after opening indiscriminate firing.

All the accused managed to escape from the scene but the police chased and encircled them after some distance.

The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing after taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop.

The police also returned fire and during the encounter both dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb and Shan Ali, received serious injuries due to firing by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas their 4 accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted both accused to hospital in critical condition while a special team was constituted to arrest the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Robbery Van Sheikhupura Saddar From

Recent Stories

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

1 minute ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

6 minutes ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

25 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

42 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

57 minutes ago
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

1 hour ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

1 hour ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan