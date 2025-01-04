Two Dacoits Rearrested After Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Saddar Sammundri police rearrested two dacoits after an encounter with their accomplices near Darbar Mor.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police was carrying two arrested dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb of Chak No.439-GB and Shan Ali of Sheikhupura, to recover case property late night as they both were wanted to police in more than three dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
In the way, four assailants intercepted the police van near Darbar Mor and got both accused released from police custody after opening indiscriminate firing.
All the accused managed to escape from the scene but the police chased and encircled them after some distance.
The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing after taking shelter in a nearby sugarcane crop.
The police also returned fire and during the encounter both dacoity accused, Muhammad Naqeeb and Shan Ali, received serious injuries due to firing by their own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas their 4 accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police shifted both accused to hospital in critical condition while a special team was constituted to arrest the accused, he added.
