Two Dacoits Shot Dead In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Two dacoits killed by firing of their own companions during an exchange of fire with police team near 459/EB in limits of Saddar Police Burewala .
According to police sources , four dacoits were looting wayfarer when local police rushed to the site.
The dacoits opened fire at police team. The police also retaliated and started firing. Two dacoits managed to escape,however two were found dead by firing of their own accomplices.The deceased dacoits were identified as Anjum and Babar. The dacoits, two days ago, had allegedly killed milkman Fayyaz, resident of 451/EB. The police was chasing the other two fleeing dacoits .
