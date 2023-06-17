UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Shot Injured During Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Two dacoits shot injured during encounter with police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with the police in the premises of Sheikh Fazal police station on Saturday.

According to police sources, Shahbaz and Allah Dita were in the custody of Model Town police in different cases of house robberies, dacoities and other offenses. The police was bringing them to a place for recovery purpose when some unknown outlaws started firing on the police party to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for more than 20 minutes in which both arrested criminals were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices.

However, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The injured criminals were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera while taking notice of the incident, formed special teams to arrest the escaped criminals. The injured criminals were involved in different cases of house robberies, police sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Vehari Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

30 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

2 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.