Two dacoits shot injured during encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with the police in the premises of Sheikh Fazal police station on Saturday.

According to police sources, Shahbaz and Allah Dita were in the custody of Model Town police in different cases of house robberies, dacoities and other offenses. The police was bringing them to a place for recovery purpose when some unknown outlaws started firing on the police party to get their accomplices released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for more than 20 minutes in which both arrested criminals were shot injured by the firing of their own accomplices.

However, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The injured criminals were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. However, the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera while taking notice of the incident, formed special teams to arrest the escaped criminals. The injured criminals were involved in different cases of house robberies, police sources added.