Two dacoits shot injured during encounter with police

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Two notorious dacoits were shot and injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an exchange of firing with police at Matta Jhedo area on the premises of Luddan police station on Friday early morning.

According to police sources, two notorious dacoits Zain Shahzad and Faisal were in the custody of City police and were being taken to a place for recovery of looted valuables.

The police team reached near Matta Jhedo area of Luddan police station when unidentified armed accomplices of the arrested criminals attacked the police party to get their fellows released from police custody. The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for a few minutes.

The police sources confirmed that the arrested criminals Zain Shahzad and Faisal were shot and injured by the firing of their own accomplices, however, the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The injured criminals have been shifted to DHQ Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

Police said that both accused were wanted to police at different districts of the province for snatching cash from citizens when they draw cash from banks and also depriving shopkeepers of cash and valuables.