Two Dacoits Tortured By People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:42 AM

Two dacoits tortured by people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) ::Two alleged dacoits were caught and subjected to severe torture by local people at a mauza in Shujabad.

According to Sadar Police, local people caught two dacoits and tied them with ropes and tortured them severely.

However, some people informed Sadar Police which took the dacoits into custody. Similarly, police are also investigating the citizens who tortured the alleged dacoits instead of handing them over to law enforcers.

