Two dacotis held for involvement in looting jewelry shop in islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Kohsar police have arrested two persons involved in a dacoity at jewelry shop in Super Market and looting Rs. four million as well as 400 tola gold from there, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, three persons looted Rs. four million and 400 tola gold at gun point from Honey Jewelers situated in Super Market, sector F-6 on November 23, this year. Following this incident, Kohsar police registered the case on the complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Fareed.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (City) Omer Khan to trace the culprits. He constituted special team under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul which included SHO Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan and others.

This team succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Sadaqat Shah and Adeel involved in this dacoity and recovered weapons as well as ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoity along with their accomplices. It has been also revealed that father of accused Adeel is security guard at Honey Jeweler shop while the accused is also an employee at Taba Jewelry shop in Super Market.

Further investigation was underway from the nabbed accused and police teams have been constituted to ensure arrests of their accomplices. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this performance of Kohsar police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.