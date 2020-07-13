UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dairy Shops Sealed For Overcharging Milk Prices

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two dairy shops sealed for overcharging milk prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here Monday sealed two dairy shops for selling milk on higher prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, district administration initiated action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in Hyderabad district.

In an action, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed Dua dairy, Pakka Qilla and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 while Mehran dairy Affendi Town was also sealed for selling milk at higher prices.

AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found charging milk prices other than the prices fixed by the government.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

21 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.