Two dairy shops sealed for overcharging milk prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here Monday sealed two dairy shops for selling milk on higher prices.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, district administration initiated action against dairy shops for charging higher prices of milk in Hyderabad district.

In an action, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed Dua dairy, Pakka Qilla and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 while Mehran dairy Affendi Town was also sealed for selling milk at higher prices.

AC warned that strict action would be taken against those milk shop owners who were found charging milk prices other than the prices fixed by the government.