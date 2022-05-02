UrduPoint.com

Two-day 3rd Intl Conference On GSD To Begin On 7 May In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Two-day 3rd Intl Conference on GSD to begin on 7 May in Karachi

The 2-day 3rd International Conference on "Global Sustainable Development (GSD): Challenges and Solutions 2022" will begin here at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Karachi, on Saturday (7 May)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The 2-day 3rd International Conference on "Global Sustainable Development (GSD): Challenges and Solutions 2022" will begin here at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher education (DIHE) Karachi, on Saturday (7 May).

It is being organized jointly by Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Karachi; Sindh Institute of Management & Technology (SIMT); Medgar Evers College, City University of New York USA and LSi business school, Cambodia.

The conference program includes keynote speeches, workshops, panel discussion, PhD thesis seminars, and research papers, said the statement released here on Monday.

Moreover, the experts from other countries will present their papers in this conference.

Among them, prominent scholars from USA, China, Cambodia, Nigeria, India and different universities of Pakistan will participate in the said the conference, it stated.

It is first conference of its nature in which four universities are jointly organizing and two of them are from USA and Cambodia, said the Registrar DIHE Karachi, Professor Dr. Gobind M. Herani.

It is hybrid type conference, where the participants can present their research material online or physical as they fell easy to present, he told.

Besides, the interested people can join us in person and virtually as we bring together experts from across the globe to address the challenges impacting the Global Sustainable Development, he informed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India USA Technology Business Education China New York Cambodia Nigeria May From

Recent Stories

Samina Pirzada raises voice for early elections

Samina Pirzada raises voice for early elections

28 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies of Killed Soldiers i ..

Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies of Killed Soldiers in Battlefield - Luhansk People ..

2 minutes ago
 PM directs free medical treatment to 50pc patients ..

PM directs free medical treatment to 50pc patients at PKLI

2 minutes ago
 Eid vacations, public transport disappears from Ha ..

Eid vacations, public transport disappears from Hazara despite double fare charg ..

4 minutes ago
 The longest non-stop flights in the world

The longest non-stop flights in the world

4 minutes ago
 Elderly woman killed in road accident

Elderly woman killed in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.